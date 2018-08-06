In a Christmas quandary? Donkey adoption is the perfect gift

Spread the word















Christmas is ‘a coming and if you’re stuck for gift ideas for the hard-to-buy for, then adopting a donkey is the perfect option.

Don’t worry, your gift recipient doesn’t actually take a donkey home, but they can be closely involved with their chosen equine — no matter where they are in the world.

The 23 donkeys featured in The Donkey Sanctuary’s adoption scheme can be chosen by location and by personality — for example, bossy, attention-seeking, cheeky and timid.

It is only £3 a month to adopt a donkey, and the recipient can also visit their donkey for free at one of The Donkey Sanctuary’s six centres across the UK, in Sidmouth, Belfast, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham or Ivybridge. Adoption packs include two portraits, four postcards, a certificate and membership card.

Those adopting will also learn about their donkey’s story – often heart-rending.

Ashley is one. His mum died giving birth and Ashley was bottle-fed day and night by staff and volunteers for several months. He is now nine years old, and along with his best mate Zena, stars on a webcam at his home at The Donkey Sanctuary’s farm in Sidmouth.

There are no worries if your gift-giving is left to the last minute, as adoption certificates can be downloaded and printed at home.

» Here’s how to adopt a donkey online. Call 01395 573133 for more information.