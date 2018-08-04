War horses celebrated on 100th anniversary of Britain’s WW1 entry

Spread the word















A stunning photo mosaic has been created to commemorate war horses on today’s 100th anniversary of Britain’s entry into World War One.

Some 200 pictures taken by supporters have been incorporated into the mosaic created by working horse and donkey charity Brook.

The photos within the mosaic are from riders taking part in Brooke’s MyHackathon challenge to ride 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100. Last month, to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme on July 1, Brooke launched Hack to Remember day, where riders were encouraged to all go out and hack in memory of horses of the past.

The images, which were shared on Brooke’s Facebook group, make up a larger image depicting WW1 horses transporting munitions at the Western Front.

Between 1914 and 1918, eight million horses, donkeys and mules lost their lives on all sides during WW1, not only from fierce shellfire and gas attacks but also from the extreme conditions they had to endure. Unfortunately, such conditions are still a reality for many of these animals today, with more than 100 million equines supporting the world’s poorest people. Brooke works with owners, communities and local governments, to make long-lasting improvements to their welfare, and support their owners.

Brooke’s yearlong campaign, Every Horse Remembered, marks 100 years since the end of WW1 and highlights the heroic struggle of working horses, donkeys and mules of then and now. The charity aims to raise £1 million to honour the millions of animals lost, and save millions now and in the future.

MyHackathon, now in its second year, has garnered support from equestrians including Richard Waygood and Charlotte Dujardin, who has signed eight saddle pads for hackers who raise more than £1000 by October 31.

» Sign up for MyHackathon