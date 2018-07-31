Horses feel pinch as drought batters Australia’s NSW

Spread the word















Horse owners are feeling the pinch in the Australian state of New South Wales, with 99% of the province in drought, and feed supplies are short.

A stud manager in the Hunter Valley said one farm had already imposed a “drought levy” on horse owners, and other thoroughbred studs were considering the move. Prices in one area for a small lucerne (alfalfa) bale had reached $A17, a report indicated.

Owners had reported feed bills going up “exponentially”, and the feed situation would become critical if there was not a good amount of rain in coming days. The drought has quickly worsened across the state because June and July were drier than expected, and farmers have been forced to source fodder from interstate as local supply has deteriorated.

On Monday the NSW government announced a $500 million Emergency Drought Relief Package, taking the total drought support to more than $1 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said farmers are facing one of the driest winters on record, resulting in failing crops, drastic water shortages and a diminishing supply of fodder to sustain animals.

“We have listened to farmers throughout NSW who have told me they urgently need help,” Berejiklian said.

“To date we have already committed $584 million in drought support, most of which is focused on preparation for drought conditions.

“However, conditions are now so dire that further support is needed to address the more immediate needs for farmers and their communities until the drought breaks.”

The major feature of the Emergency Relief Package is about $190 million for the introduction of Drought Transport Subsidies. The subsidies will cover up to half of the full cost of transporting fodder, water for stock and livestock cartage. The NSW Government will offer a transport subsidy of up to $20,000 per farm business.

Part of the emergency funding includes waivers on annual rates, water licences, class one agriculture vehicle registrations, and interest on existing Farm Innovation Fund loans.

The Emergency Drought Relief Package also includes funding for counselling and mental health, transporting water, drought related road upgrades and repairs, and animal welfare and stock disposal.

