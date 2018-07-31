Hairless Flor “saddest donkey ever seen” by rescuers

Spread the word















A donkey jenny with virtually no hair, damaged skin and covered in parasites has been rescued from neglect in southern Spain.

Staff at El Refugio del Burrito – a branch of the international animal welfare charity – The Donkey Sanctuary – described Flor as the saddest looking donkey they had ever seen, after being alerted to her predicament by a kindly neighbour.

“She had virtually no hair, her skin was infected, her body covered in wounds and crawling with flies,” El Refugio del Burrito’s Chus Moreno said.

“She came to us easily and quietly as if she knew we were there to help. I was so sad for her but I kept telling myself she was finally safe, which was the most important thing.”

Flor was taken straight to an isolation area at the refuge to ensure she was not contagious before being introduced to the rest of the herd. Daily treatments with medicated lotions and anti-bacterial shampoo were used and she was given shade, shelter and plenty of quality food.

Blood tests and biopsies revealed no serious underlying health issues nor any viral or contagious skin disease.

Veterinary staff assume the alopecia and poor skin quality are most likely due to the conditions in which Flor was kept, as well as a lack of appropriate care.

Although it will be many months before Flor’s skin is fully healed, the grooms caring for her can’t wait to see her with a healthy coat.

The Donkey Sanctuary champions donkeys and their welfare, and aims for a world where donkeys live free from suffering and their contribution to humanity is fully valued.