Leading reining horse stable announces dispersal sale

Spread the word















Leading reining horse breeders and trainers Tim and Colleen McQuay are reducing their involvement in the industry, announcing the dispersal sale of stock from McQuay Stables in September.

Both National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Hall of Fame members, Tim and Colleen McQuay have raised, trained and shown some of the best horses in reining, and their breeding program, including the late Hall of Fame sires Hollywood Dun It and Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner). Current stallions at McQuay Stables also includes Yellow Jersey, Hollywoodstinseltown, Smart And Shiney, Gunners Tinseltown, Dun Gotta Gun, and Mister Nicadual.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we feel it’s time to slow down and enjoy our grandchildren,” the McQuays said. “We will not be closing our doors; we will remain very active in both the reining horse industry and the hunter/jumper world.”

McQuay Stables is a state-of-the-art reining and hunter and Jumper training, sales and breeding facility in Tioga, Texas, the heart of North Texas horse country. The facility consists of three properties to house about 200 horses, with an average of 80 in training at all times. Each division has its own staff, with 25 employees in total.

The McQuay brand will continue, but on a smaller scale. The couple will still take lessons and clinics, and will continue to work with reining shows, the NRHA, the US Equestrian Federation, and the US Hunter Jumper Association.

Tim McQuay was the leading money earning with the NRHA for 11 years, and twice won gold at the World Equestrian Games. Tim and Colleen’s daughter, Mandy, also a World Equestrian Games Gold Medalist and NRHA Hall of Famer, is married to USEF Rider of the Year, Tom McCutcheon. They have two children, Cade, who is also devoted to showing reining horses, and Carlee, who is starting in reining and on pony hunters.

The McQuay Stables sale will offer horses from weanlings to three-year-olds, broodmares in foal, and stallions at the Legacy Reining Sale in Texas on September 28.