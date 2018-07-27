Figures show decline in the long-haul horse slaughter trade in Europe

Spread the word















Far fewer horses are being hauled long distances to slaughter across Europe, a sign that a long-running campaign by the British-based charity World Horse Welfare is working.

Its chief executive, Roly Owers, welcomed the 40 percent reduction, but said 30,000 horses still endured long journeys to slaughter on the continent – a number he described as shocking.

Owers described the long-haul slaughter trade as vile and needless.

World Horse Welfare has campaigned on the issue for more than 90 years, taking its science-based case to the European Commission.

Latest figures show a big decrease in the number of horses subjected to these journeys, which can last for up to 24 hours.

The numbers obtained by World Horse Welfare show that around 30,000 horses were transported long-distance across Europe for slaughter in 2016.

In 2012, figures indicated around 50,000 horses endured these arduous trips to slaughter plants, meaning 2016’s figures represent a 40% reduction.

Owers said be believed several factors were behind the drop in numbers, including campaigning by the charity and other welfare organisations.

“This is another hugely encouraging step in our long-running campaign to end this vile and needless trade once and for all.

“We believe that there are a number of factors that have contributed to this significant reduction but campaigning has undoubtedly been a major influencer and we would like to thank everyone who has lent their support to our campaign over the years.

“But we know that 30,000 horses enduring these exhausting long journeys to slaughter every year is still shocking and we are committed to seeing that number reduced to zero by 2027.”

In May last year, World Horse Welfare launched a petition to the European Commission urging it to impose a 9-12 hour maximum journey limit. The charity said such a limit would not only improve equine welfare but would also fit better with driver’s working hours.

The petition currently has around 29,000 signatures but the charity is hoping to reach 100,000 by early 2019 whilst Britain’s voice will still be heard in Europe.

“I urge everyone to sign and share our petition as widely as possible so that together we can complete the job of ending the long distance transport of horses to slaughter in Europe forever.”

Longer-term figures show a steady drop in the numbers of horses transported long distances to slaughter in Europe, with around 165,000 transported in 2001, around 54,000 transported in 2012 and now around 30,000 in 2016 – the most up-to-date figures available.

The charity believes the reduction can be attributed to several factors in addition to the campaign.

A trend in consumers eating less horse meat in general and eating more chilled meat rather than fresh meat is among them.

The charity also understands that a fundamental reason for the downturn is due to the EU Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005 on the Protection of Animals during Transport which improved some conditions for horses, such as the use of partitions in trucks to prevent trampling – one of many recommendations advocated by World Horse Welfare’s campaign when working to help shape the legislation.

The introduction of partitions reduced the number of horses that could be fitted onto each truck, making the transport less economical, while other requirements in the strengthened law made the trade more tightly regulated.

In addition to continuing to gather signatures on the petition, the charity has also commissioned consumer research in Italy to understand the motivations for Italian consumers buying and consuming horse meat – seeking to understand if animal welfare issues could impact buying habits and consumption.

It will also be working on further research into equine welfare and behaviour during the journeys to slaughter and at destination, and also investigating the levels of non-compliance in the transport trade which is vital in showing the European Commission that the law as it stands is not only detrimental to welfare but also unenforceable and unenforced.

More can be found on World Horse Welfare’s transport campaign appeal here.