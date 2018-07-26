What is a feed balancer, and does your horse need one?

Spread the word















A British feed manufacturer is helping horse owners understand just what a feed balancer does and how they can be used to provide nutrition to equines without extra calories.

Spillers research and development manager Clare Barfoot said the company’s Care-Line is often asked about balancers and what they do.

“Some owners believe a cupful a day will supply enough additional calories to build condition. Others think a lite balancer is a magic diet pill for instant weight loss,” Barfoot said.

The company has created two infographics to help horse owners understand clearly what balancers are all about.

“Cutting calories doesn’t have to mean cutting nutrition” succinctly explains what constitutes a balanced diet, the role of vitamins and minerals, why a diet solely based on grass or hay may need to be supplemented and why a balanced diet really matters.

“The power of the pellet” explains exactly what balancers contain in terms of amino acids, fat-soluble vitamins, water-soluble vitamins, minerals and trace elements and the important roles that each one plays.

Spillers is also running a competition to win a photoshoot and three bags of one of its six types of balancer.