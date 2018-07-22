Breaking records, not the bank: Awareness day helps horse riders get safe

Spread the word















This year’s International Helmet Awareness Day is on track to be the biggest ever, with more than 600 retailers from around the world expected to sign up for the Riders4Helmets initiative.

Already 340 retailers in 12 countries have registered to participate in the ninth annual awareness day, on the weekend of August 18 and 19. Lyndsey White of Riders4Helmets says that with more than a month to go before the event, it is likely to exceed the 680 retailers in 19 countries that participated in 2017, with 20% more retailers having already registered than by the same time last year.

“It is a testament to the continued need for educating equestrians on all aspects of helmet wearing that sees this year’s event on track to be our biggest event to date,” White said.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed at the continued support shown to the Riders4Helmets campaign by helmet manufacturers, retailers, and equestrians around the globe.”

White said that back in 2010 when Riders4Helmets was founded and hosted the first International Helmet Awareness Day, she never imagined that the campaign would inspire tens of thousands of equestrians to wear a helmet for the first time. It also served as “a continued reminder to those who were already wearing a helmet, to ensure it is fitted correctly and that they replace it when appropriate”.

Riders4Helmets.com has teamed up with 17 helmet manufacturers this year, with each offer discounts on their helmets for two days, via their global retailer network. The helmet brands that have committed involvement are Champion, Charles Owen, Dublin, Eurohunter, Gatehouse, GPA, International Riding Helmets (IRH), Kask, KEP Italia, LAS helmets (Leslie Sutcliffe UK), One K, Ovation, Samshield, Tipperary, Trauma Void, Troxel, and Uvex.

Retailers in Australia, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA, and Zambia have already registered to participate in this year’s event.

International Helmet Awareness Day was founded in 2010 as a result of US dressage Olympian Courtney King Dye’s accident, with the aim of educating equestrians on the benefits of wearing a properly fitting, secured and certified helmet.

Retailers who register with Riders4Helmets will be eligible for restocking discounts from the participating helmet brands. Registration is free for retailers, who are then added to the participating retailer map. Retailers are being added each day as they come on board.

