Jonty regains consciousness after June 3 eventing fall

Injured Irish eventing rider Jonty Evans has regained consciousness, some seven weeks after his fall at Tattersalls Horse Trials on June 3.

Jonty’s family said his condition had continued to slowly improve over the past 10 days.

“Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family.”

They said he was having physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which would “continue for the foreseeable future” as he regains strength and his head injury continues to improve.

Evans, 46, is in a high-dependency ward in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, West Dublin. Visitors are at a strict minimum in order for him “to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible”.

The Evans family said they appreciated all of the support Jonty had received from the eventing community in recent weeks, and thanked everybody for their kind thoughts and best wishes.

They said updates on Jonty’s condition would only be made in the next few weeks if there is a significant change.

Jonty’s top horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift, is staying in work with British rider Andrew Downes, in Staffordshire.

Evans was riding Cooley Rorkes Drift when at the second element of a water complex in the CIC3* competition at Tattersalls, when the horse reportedly hit a flagpole coming out of the brush element. The combination went sideways, with Evans landing on the right side of his head and shoulder.

Since his fall, the eventing world has rallied in support, with riders for all disciplines wearing Evans’s green colours for the “#weargreenforjonty” movement.

» Donations can be made to the family’s chosen charity, the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.