Triple Crown winner Justify honored as model horse

US racing’s latest Triple Crown winner Justify is to be immortalised by animal model maker Breyer, in response to fan requests.

Justify will join fellow Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Secretariat as a portrait model for Breyer, available in November this year. Breyer will release a collection of portrait models of Justify, including traditional (1:9 scale), classics (1:12 scale) and stablemates (1:32 scale). A holiday ornament will also be produced, and an additional sculpture is planned for next year.

“Fans of all ages have been calling and messaging our office daily since Justify went wire to wire in the Belmont Stakes, requesting a Breyer Justify model to call their own,” said Stephanie Macejko, Breyer’s vice-president of marketing. “We’re thrilled to make it a reality!”

Despite heavy rain and sloppy track conditions at Churchill Downs and Pimlico, the 16.3-hand Justify’s powerful front-running style left him virtually mud-free as he carried jockey Mike Smith over the finish lines and trainer Bob Baffert into the winner’s circles at the Kentucky Derby and then Preakness Stakes.

“It’s an honor to have Justify join the Breyer stable of champions and to now be able to share him with fans of all ages,” said Elliot Walden, President and CEO of WinStar Farm, which shares ownership of Justify with China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing.