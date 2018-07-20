$100,000 bonus for Kenyan women and their donkeys

Spread the word















A US woman has matched the $50,000 in donations to a fund to help change the lives of thousands of women and donkeys in Kitui County, Kenya.

Brooke USA Ambassador Margaret H. Duprey personally matched dollar-for-dollar the funds raised for Brooke USA’s Women4Donkeys campaign, with the $50,000 goal being reached on July 9.

Duprey said she was first drawn to Brooke USA because of its sustainable programs that implement education, as well as scientifically proven, practical and culturally relevant solutions to equine welfare challenges.

“Women4Donkeys will benefit a variety of demographics, especially women in poverty who rely on the livelihood of their donkey to survive and provide for their families,” Duprey said.

“I am pleased by the number of people who stepped forward to support my match. To raise funds for a program I believe will do such good is inspiring and truly reflects the power of the good work Brooke USA is doing for working equines and their owners.”

The Women4Donkeys campaign is now projected to reach six communities, equating to 82,000 women and 123,000 donkeys. Estimated at a population of 1.8 million, donkeys are important to the Kenyan economy, helping reduce poverty by providing employment and income to support peoples’ livelihoods. Donkeys are the most common means of transportation and are also used in agriculture.

Although much of the population relies on donkeys, they are often poorly treated and neglected due to lack of knowledge. Brooke USA’s funded programs in Kenya will specifically address equine welfare education and skill-building opportunities that not only emphasize animal husbandry but develop self-reliance for women.

In addition to handling and husbandry practices for women donkey owners, the program will also provide training and capacity building of farriers, health providers and harness-makers. The women will benefit from household and income-generating activities such as harness-making, marketing skills and techniques, as well as record keeping training. In addition, outreach will include improving the knowledge and practices of women equine groups around saving money, securing credit and financial management.