It’s the good life for rescued foal Coby

A foal born after the rescue of his mum is delighting staff at the centre which took him in.

Pinto donkey foal Coby is in fine form despite his mum’s patchy past, and the youngster is racing around his paddock at The Donkey Sanctuary’s Paccombe Farm and enjoying life.

Coby was born to Fudge, one of a trio of donkeys rescued in Yorkshire in September 2017. The three donkeys were reported by a concerned member of the public after being spotted straying onto a road.

Calls were made to the RSPCA, the police and a nearby veterinary practice to try to locate their owner. After a 14-day notice period, the donkeys were signed into the care of The Donkey Sanctuary.

The trio, named Bert, Fidget and Fudge by three children who watched their rescue, were in a poor condition but after veterinary care all recovered well. During an examination, it was discovered that Fudge was pregnant and Coby was subsequently delivered at one of the sanctuary’s farms in June.

Abigail Sefton, a veterinary surgeon at The Donkey Sanctuary says: “We had been monitoring Fudge regularly, but because she arrived pregnant, we didn’t have any clear indication of when she would foal.”

Fudge needed some assistance when Coby started to make his appearance as he became stuck in a difficult position, but staff were able to help her make a safe delivery.

“Even though Fudge is a young, inexperienced mother, she bonded with her baby straight away and has been very loving and protective. It’s been wonderful seeing them together,” Sefton said.

All three donkeys plus the new foal have settled into their new lives well and have been provided with a permanent loving home for the rest of their lives.

Once he is ready to be weaned, staff will decide which farm both mother and foal are best suited to depending on their needs – they may even be able to join the sanctuary’s rehoming scheme.

The Donkey Sanctuary works to transform the quality of life for donkeys, mules and people worldwide through greater understanding, collaboration and support, and by promoting lasting, mutually life-enhancing relationships.