Possible breed-related differences in susceptibility to EHV infection found in study

A study of equine herpeviruses in horses in Poland has found evidence suggesting there may be breed-specific differences in susceptibility to EHV-2 and EHV-5 infection.

Equine herpesviruses are widespread in equine populations worldwide.

Horses are natural hosts to at least five herpesviruses, with EHV-1 considered the most important due to its high economic impact.

While infections with EHV-1 and EHV-4 are linked to several clinical outcomes, the disease-causing potential of EHV-2 and EHV-5 is still unclear. Both viruses have been identified in samples from clinically normal horses, as well as from horses with respiratory disease.

Researchers Karol Stasiak, Magdalena Dunowska and Jerzy Rola, writing in the Virology Journal, have described a study to determine the prevalence of EHV infection among Polish horses and to explore factors associated with infections among the animals sampled.

The researchers collected nasal swabs from 540 horses from 13 national studs dotted across Poland.

DNA testing was carried out to detect EHV-1, EHV-2, EHV-4 and EHV-5.

It was found that 83 percent of the horses – that’s 448 of the 540 horses sampled – were positive for at least one virus.

Most prevalent was EHV-2, found in 77.2% of the horses, followed by EHV-5 (47%), and EHV-4 (0.4%).

None of the horses tested positive for EHV-1.

The study team reported that around half of the virus-infected horses were positive for both EHV-2 and EHV-5.

The proportion of EHV-2 and EHV-5 positive horses varied by age, breed, and season.

Only 8% of horses sampled, all but one of them Arabians, showed clinical signs of respiratory disease at the time of sampling.

The viral load of both EHV-2 and EHV-5 DNA was highest in swabs from young horses, they reported, which was particularly evident for EHV-2-infected foals.

“While both EHV-2 and EHV-5 infections were common in young horses, EHV-2 infection was most common among foals, while EHV-5 infection was most common among yearlings, with foals being less likely to be infected with EHV-5 than older animals.”

Similar dynamics of EHV-2 and EHV-5 infections have been described recently among French horses, they noted.

The average viral loads in nasal swabs collected from diseased horses were higher than in swabs from healthy horses.

“That was also true for EHV-2 when only diseased Arabian foals were considered,” they said, “but the levels of EHV-5 DNA were lower in swabs from diseased than from healthy foals.”

The researchers said the presence of foals and yearlings on a property was likely to increase the risk of active EHV-2/5 infection among in-contact horses.

The trio said the controversy over EHV-2 and EHV-5 involvement in equine respiratory disease likely reflects, at least in part, differences between various study designs including the type of samples collected, timing of sampling, definition of respiratory disease used, or the age-structure of the populations sampled.

It is also possible that EHV-2/5 infections, even if subclinical on their own, predispose to infections with other pathogens.

Discussing their findings, the researchers said the high prevalence of EHV-2 and EHV-5 infection among Polish horses was consistent with data reported from other countries.

“Out of the breeds included in the study, Silesian and Polish Konik horses were less likely to be infected with either EHV-2 or EHV-5 than horses of other breeds,” they reported.

For Silesian horses, a heavy type of Polish warmblood, that may reflect the relatively older population sampled at the stud. “However, the age structure of the population of Polish Koniks sampled was similar to the age structure of horses at studs with other breeds.

“In addition, the virus load in nasal secretion of Polish Koniks was similar to the virus load secreted by horses of other breeds. Thus, factors other than the age structure or virus load must have influenced the comparatively limited spread of EHV-2/5 among Polish Koniks sampled.

“While our data suggested for the first time the existence of breed-specific differences in susceptibility to EHV-2/5 infections, this would need to be further confirmed.

“If true, such differences may need to be considered in assessment of associations between EHV-2/5 infection and disease, which are currently poorly defined.”

Stasiak and Rola are with the Department of Virology at the National Veterinary Research Institute in Pulawy, Poland; Dunowska is with the Institute of Veterinary, Animal and Biomedical Sciences at Massey University in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

Prevalence and sequence analysis of equid herpesviruses from the respiratory tract of Polish horses

Karol Stasiak, Magdalena Dunowska and Jerzy Rola.

Virology Journal 2018 15:106 https://doi.org/10.1186/s12985-018-1018-3

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.