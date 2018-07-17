Officials banned from “buying” their way into FEI events

Spread the word















“Donations” made by horse sport officials in exchange for being appointed to an FEI Event are being frowned upon by the governing body of world equestrian sport.

The existence of such donations came to light during a recent Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceeding, the FEI said, with some FEI officials noted to be willing to make donations to an organising committee in order to be appointed to an FEI event.

New wording for the FEI Officials Code of Conduct proposes that any such financial contributions or donations are unacceptable.

The proposed new wording adds: “I agree not to make any financial contributions, donations in cash or in-kind or otherwise to an Organiser in exchange for being appointed as an Official to the Event.”

The passage follows the original wording: “I will maintain a neutral, independent and fair position towards Athletes, Owners, Trainers, Grooms, Organisers, other Officials and stakeholders. Financial and/or personal interests will never influence my officiating duties and I will spare no effort to avoid any such perception.”

An official paying for their own travel expenses is not considered a “donation”, under the rules of Appendix H in the FEI’s General Regulations.