US eventer Enchantez dies after cross-country accident

Spread the word















The US Eventing Association has reported the death of Enchantez, who was euthanised on July 14 after breaking his leg at an event in Kentucky at the weekend.

The 18-year-old Thoroughbred gelding (Devil’s Joy x Reunion) was competing in the Open Intermediate division at the Champagne Run Horse Trials at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The accident happened on the landing of a jump early on the cross-country course. British rider Clare Walker was uninjured in the fall.

Enchantez competed through to CCI4* with his previous owner, Lindsay Oaks, and finished 35th at the 2014 Kentucky Three-Day Event. Walker, of Walnut Farm Eventing in Kansas, and Enchantez had been together since the spring of 2015, the USEA said.

Reporting: US Eventing Association