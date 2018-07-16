Spread the word















The International Collating Centre, in Newmarket, England, and other sources reported the following equine disease outbreaks for the first quarter of 2018:

The Republic of South Africa reported an expected seasonal increase in cases of African Horse Sickness. A total of 88 cases were recorded in eight of the nine provinces. No cases occurred in the Western Cape Province, including the Disease Controlled Area.

Britain and the United States reported outbreaks of equine influenza. Two cases in recently imported non-vaccinated horses were recorded in Britain. The disease can be considered endemic in the US in which it was confirmed in three states, with multiple outbreaks in one of the states.

France, Germany, Ireland, and the US reported multiple outbreaks of strangles. The number of outbreaks included 21 in France, two in Germany, numerous cases in Ireland, and 65 outbreaks in 22 states in the US, 10 involving multiple cases of the disease.

Equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1) infection was recorded in France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA. Infection associated with fever was reported by France (two outbreaks), Ireland (seven outbreaks), and Switzerland (one outbreak of combined EHV-1 and equine herpesvirus 4 infection). Respiratory disease was diagnosed in Germany (25 cases), the UK (eight outbreaks, the majority in non-vaccinated, non-Thoroughbred horses), and the US (widespread in various states). Cases of EHV-1 abortion were recorded in France (eight outbreaks, three involving multiple cases), Germany (four cases), Japan (single cases on 13 premises, all but four in vaccinated mares), the UK (five outbreaks involving vaccinated or non-vaccinated Thoroughbred and non-Thoroughbred mares), and the US (two cases).

EHV-1 associated neurologic disease was reported from France (one case), South Africa (two cases on same premises), Switzerland (one case), the UK (a single case on two premises), and the USA (23 outbreaks involving 27 horses and multiple states).

EHV-4 infection was recorded by France (four outbreaks) and Switzerland (two cases). France (10 outbreaks) and Germany (four cases) reported occurrences of EHV-4 related respiratory disease. Also, France confirmed one case of EHV-4 abortion.

The US recorded multiple cases of EHV-2/5 infection in several states, some associated with clinical evidence of respiratory disease.

Equine infectious anemia was confirmed by Canada (three cases, one of which was clinical and died), France (one clinical case), and the US (one case).

France reported equine piroplasmosis was endemic in the country. South Africa recorded several cases of the disease in four provinces.

Taylorella equigenitalis, which causes contagious equine metritis, was detected in an aged stallion in France, and in six stallions and one mare on a total of six premises in Germany.

A single case of equine coital exanthema caused by EHV-3 was diagnosed in a mare in Kentucky.

Several cases of nocardioform placentitis were reported by the US, several involving infection with Amycolatopsis spp and an additional group associated with Crossiella equi infection, all but one in Kentucky.

The US confirmed 11 cases of salmonellosis during the review period, all isolates belonging to serogroup B.

Three cases of Clostridium perfringens Type A toxin genotype were diagnosed in foals in Kentucky.

Germany confirmed rotavirus infection in two foals on the same premises.

A case of Lawsonia intracellularis infection was diagnosed in a foal in Kentucky.

The US recorded four cases of Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis (EEE) in the first quarter of 2018, all in Florida.

Equine encephalosis was reported by South Africa, with numerous cases in one province and isolated cases in three other provinces.

Rhodococcus equi infection is endemic in the US, with many cases going unreported.