Hay contamination behind two drug violations, FEI Tribunal finds

Contamination of hay with autumn crocuses was behind failed drug tests in two competition horses, the FEI Tribunal has ruled.

The cases involved the substance demecolcine and arose from samples taken in May last year from the Eventing horse Inception 2 and the showjumper Finest Quality V&K.

Inception 2 had been ridden by German athlete Felix Etzel in the CCI1* in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and Finest Quality V&K had been competed by Lebanese athlete Emile Karim Fares in the CSI3* at Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

In both cases, the tribunal, comprising Cesar Torrente, Henrik Arle and Constance Popineau, accepted that both riders bore no fault or negligence for the drug rule violation.

No sanctions or fines were imposed other than the automatic disqualification of the horse and athlete from the competitions in question. All are now free to compete.

Demecolcine was previously listed as a banned substance under the FEI Equine Prohibited Substances List. It was reclassified as a specified substance on January 1 this year.

Demecolcine is used for rheumatic treatment and chemotherapy in human medicine, but there is no known use for it in veterinary medicine. The alkaloids of the autumn crocus are all highly toxic.

The athletes were able to prove in both cases that the substance had entered the horses’ systems through ingesting hay that had been contaminated by autumn crocus.

In both cases, the FEI and the athletes reached written agreement on the circumstances around each case and concurred that no bans or fines should apply in each case. The agreements were ratified by the tribunal.

In the case of Inception 2, it emerged that the horse had received no medication from his vet in the year preceding the drug violation.

For the competition in question, hay for the horse had been sourced through the event organiser.

Colchicum autumnale, or autumn crocus, is native to central Europe and preliminary decisions in other cases pointed to a problem with contamination of hay by the crocus in central parts of the continent.

Based on submissions, the FEI accepted that autumn crocus in hay was the likely source of the contamination.

Limited information was available from the organisers in relation to where and when they had purchased the hay; only that it came from several different producers. Further investigation of the hay was therefore not possible.

Hay contamination was supported by several other cases from the region, and some of the positive cases were from the same event organiser.

Further information from the laboratory confirmed that all samples showed traces of colchicine, which strengthened the cases that the contaminant was autumn crocus.

The FEI considered that, in the circumstances, considering the evidence at hand, elements of fairness, and the fact the drug had been reclassified, no sanction or fine was warranted.

In the case of Finest Quality V&K, the rider Fares explained that the horse had not only eaten hay from the fields at home, but during events had been fed hay bought from the various organisers.

The horse’s vet said he had never treated the horse except for vaccinations.

The FEI adopted a similar view to the earlier case, saying autumn crocus contamination was the likely explanation, supported by several other cases from the region – and, again, some of the positive cases were from the same event organiser.

The horse, it said, had been fed with hay from the organiser with a high likelihood of being contaminated.

In both cases, the tribunal ruled that the riders could not have been reasonably expected to take any further measures which would have prevented the substance entering their horse’s system, nor could they have suspected that the feed given to the horses during the events in question was contaminated with autumn crocus.

Further, they could not have been expected to test the hay sold by the organiser before giving it to their

respective horses.

The FEI said the circumstances were unfortunate for the riders and could not have been foreseen.