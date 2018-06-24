CBE honours leading vet’s contribution to the profession

Spread the word















Professor Stuart Reid, the Chairman of Trustees at The Donkey Sanctuary has been appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contributions to the veterinary profession and higher education.

Reid has been a trustee of The Donkey Sanctuary since 1996 and Chairman since 2007. Graduating from the University of Glasgow as a veterinary surgeon, Reid is Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Informatics, holding the position of joint chair between the Universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde since 1997.

“I am delighted and humbled. It is truly a privilege to have had the opportunity to be part of both the veterinary profession and the university community, and to have worked with colleagues throughout my career who have a huge commitment to the common good,” Reid said.

“I am very grateful that the importance of animal health, education and science is being acknowledged in this way.”

Reid has worked in Africa and the USA, and is a Visiting Professor at the University of Sydney, senior vice-president of the European College of Veterinary Public Health and a member of the UK Veterinary Products Committee. He currently serves on the Scottish Science Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Australian vet to lead OIE

Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Mark Schipp has been named the new President of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The announcement was made at the OIE’s annual meeting in Paris. The OIE is instrumental in developing worldwide animal health and welfare standards that inform the international guidelines of the safe trade of animals across 182 OIE member countries.

The World Organisation for Animal Health was founded in 1924. The aim of the OIE is to improve animal health and welfare worldwide and one of its key missions is to ensure transparency of the global animal health situation including zoonoses.

One of the functions of the OIE is to evaluate and provide recommendations to each member country regarding its animal health and welfare standards.

Award for Brooke USA founder

Dr David Jones is the recipient of the 2018 Equine Industry Vision Award, presented by Zoetis in partnership with American Horse Publications.

Jones became involved with the charity Brooke nearly 50 years ago when, by request of the organization, he traveled to the Cairo Zoo to trim the hooves of a giraffe, as well as help contain rabid donkeys often found running at night within the most underprivileged areas of Cairo. He became Vice-Chairman and then Chairman of Brooke, during a time which saw tremendous expansion of Brooke into other countries.

In 2007, Jones established Brooke USA, sister charity of Brooke, which is now a major contributor for Brooke’s international equine welfare programs. As chairman of Brooke USA, Jones is responsible for guiding the American fundraising efforts and directing those funds to the areas of greatest need among Brooke’s global programs and others.

“It’s a very little-known fact that the world’s poorest of people are still very dependent on working animals,” Jones said. “One of the most effective ways to improve their welfare is to improve the lives of their animals.”

One hundred million horses, donkeys and mules support 600 million of the world’s people. Much of Jones’ work has been dedicated to educating horse owners on care and management as it relates to the health and performance of their working animal.

“Typically, an equine owner’s income is no more than $3 per day. You hear the same story coming through about making choices on who to feed – their donkey or their children – yet, these people are smiling, laughing and kids are running around. It’s unforgettable; it didn’t take much to be convinced to stay involved,” Jones said when asked about his nearly 50-year volunteer tenure with Brooke.

Brooke was founded more than 80 years ago, when Dorothy Brooke arrived in Cairo with her husband, British cavalry officer, Brigadier Geoffrey Brooke. Soon after her arrival to the city, Brooke witnessed injustice to thousands of British World War I war horses that were left behind. She immediately established efforts to rescue all 5,000 former war horses and founded the first of Brooke’s free veterinary clinics, The Old War Horse Memorial Hospital.