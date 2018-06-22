Equine oracle Diwa rivals Paul the Octopus in FIFA World Cup predictions

Spread the word















A donkey named Diwa is rivaling the skills of the late Paul the Octopus in predicting FIFA World Cup results.

Morocco-based Diwa – known as the ‘Donkey of Destiny’ – has made an outstanding start to his group match forecasts for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Diwa lives at the Spana veterinary centre in Marrakech, Morocco. He has been picking his match favourites by choosing between two buckets of hay, decorated with the flags of the competing nations.

In his first two predictions, Diwa correctly selected France and England as winners.

Controversially, he has shunned his home nation, Morocco, in yesterday’s showdown, predicting instead a victory for opponents Portugal.

Geoffrey Dennis, Chief Executive of Spana, said that since the World Cup in 2010, there have been many pretenders – from mystic mules to clairvoyant camels – “but Diwa seems to be the real deal.”

“We’ll be willing him on and hoping he can go all the way to the final – but there’ll be bucketloads of hay for him either way.”

Accurate predictions in the 2010 World Cup brought Diwa’s predecessor Paul the Octopus worldwide attention as an animal oracle. He died in late 2010.

Spana is a charity that provides free veterinary treatment to working animals, such as donkeys, camels, horses and elephants, in developing countries around the world.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but we can say for sure that the future is far brighter for the working animals we treat. All of these hardworking animals deserve a life free from suffering,” Dennis said.

Diwa’s predictions (results in brackets) France vs Australia: France (France) Brazil vs Switzerland: Brazil (Draw) Tunisia vs England: England (England) Portugal vs Morocco: Portugal (Portugal)

Keep up with Diwa’s predictions on his page.