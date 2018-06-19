Lab to investigate gene doping in racehorses

Spread the word















Revolutionary research to detect gene doping in horses will be carried out at a pharmacology laboratory attached to one of the world’s top veterinary schools.

Gene doping involves the transfer or modification of genes or genetically modified cells of healthy human athletes, or horses, for non-therapeutic purposes to enhance athletic performance.

Research has been bolstered by a $US300,000 donation by the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, which says it is committed to maintaining integrity in the horse racing industry.

The money will go toward an ongoing project at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, which includes continued research into potential protein and RNA-based biomarkers that have been identified as showing promise for detecting gene doping.

The project will also include continued expansion of a BioBank that will be used to evaluate baseline levels of these blood-based bio-markers in active and injured racehorses, as well as physiological changes in their musculoskeletal structure.

Dr Mary Robinson, who is director of the Equine Pharmacology Laboratory at the New Bolton Center, which is part of the veterinary school, said she was proud of the center’s record for remaining on the cutting edge of detecting and preventing the use of performance enhancing and illicit pharmaceuticals in equine athletes.

“While gene therapy represents an important breakthrough for patients with disease-causing genes and rare genetic diseases, we need to be sure that we are taking steps to stay ahead of those who would seek to use these advances for illicit means.

“With this grant, we can continue to be a leader in protecting the integrity of horse racing.”

Brian Sanfratello, who is executive secretary of the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, said its members, all of whom are Pennsylvania thoroughbred horse breeders, have consistently stated that maintaining integrity in the sport of racing was one of their priorities.

He said the organisation was pleased to partner with the New Bolton Center to fund research that would help combat gene doping.

Because the $US300,000 was being allocated from the association’s share of the State Racing Fund, which is typically used for enhanced breeder awards and incentives, it had to seek approval of Pennsylvania’s State Horse Racing Commission.

The commission approved the association’s request to provide the funding by unanimous vote at its monthly meeting on May 31.

Russell Jones, a commissioner of the State Horse Racing Commission in Pennsylvania, said he and his fellow commissioners applauded the initiative.

“The State Horse Racing Commission is committed to maintaining a fair and level, playing field, both for our fans and the vast majority of owners and trainers who play by the rules.”