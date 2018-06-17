Jockey Club boss to head American Horse Council board

Spread the word















Jockey Club president James Gagliano has been elected as the next Chairman of the American Horse Council’s (AHC) Board of Trustees, taking over from Dr Jerry Black who has held the role for the past three years.

Gagliano said he was honored to lead the AHC’s board and follow Black’s tenure.

“Dr Black set a very high bar for the AHC, leading the successful transition from longtime president Jay Hickey to current president Julie Broadway, updating the organization’s strategic plan, and completing the first comprehensive Economic Impact Study of the United States Equine Industry in 14 years.”

Gagliano became President and Chief Operating Officer of The Jockey Club in 2010, where he had previously served as executive vice-president and chief administrative officer since 2005. Since October 2010, he has also served as Vice-Chairman on the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities’ Executive Council, representing the Americas. Gagliano was also elected to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Board of Directors in December 2016.

“It’s critical that the horse industry continue to work to confront crucial issues collectively. The challenge for the AHC in the coming years will be to work to continue to foster collaborative relationships and move the industry forward as a whole,” Gagliano said.

Chrystine Tauber, Past-President of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), was elected as vice-chairman of the Board. Tauber is also a Board member of the US Equestrian Team Foundation and the Show Jumping Hall of Fame.

“The USEF is a strong supporter of the AHC’s mission to advocate for the social, legislative, and economic interests of the United States equine industry,” Tauber said.

“As we move forward to confront emerging issues that affect our diverse industry, ensuring that the we have a voice on Capitol Hill is more critical than ever. I look forward to working with AHC Board and staff to advance our newly defined mission and create greater opportunities for the equestrian community in the United States.”