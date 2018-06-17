Four-star eventer dies following Luhmühlen fall

Spread the word















Belgian eventer Axel Z has died following a cross-country fall at the Luhmühlen Horse Trials on Saturday.

The 10-year-old, ridden by Chloe Raty, fell at fence 18b, and upright, on the CCI4* course.

A statement from organisers said Axel Z received immediate veterinary attention, and was taken to a veterinary clinic.

“Unfortunately, spinal injuries were diagnosed and Axel Z sadly could not be saved.”

An X-ray had revealed a fracture of the first lumbar vertebrae, veterinarian Jürgen Martens said.

Raty, 24, was taken to hospital and an examination revealed no injuries.

Media reports indicated Axel Z (Asca Z x Odessa [Gastal]) took off early from 18a, and caught a foreleg on the next obstacle, falling heavily as he landed.