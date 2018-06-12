Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

The new Hartmann's Mountain Zebra filly foal is on show at Hogle Zoo in Utah.
Latest News 

Rare zebra’s birth captured on film at Utah zoo

Horsetalk.co.nz 407 Views 1 Comment
Spread the word
  • 8
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A rare Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra foal is only the second of her species to be born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in the US.

Born on June 2, the as-yet unnamed filly weighed 74 pounds at birth. She made her first public appearance at the Salt Lake City zoo with her mum, Ziva, at five days old.

The first Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra foal born at Hogle was Poppy, who was born to Zoey in April 2017. Like the new foal, Poppy was also sired by Ziggy. The zoo now has five Hartmann’s Mountain Zebras.

A Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra foal has been born at Hogle Zoo in Utah.
A Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra foal has been born at Hogle Zoo in Utah. © Hogle Zoo

Hartmann’s mountain zebras are a subspecies of the mountain zebra, which is one of three zebra species. Considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in dry mountain habitats of Namibia.

Unlike other zebra species, Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in small herds, have vertical stripes on their neck and torso and horizontal stripes on their backside, and have a small fold of skin under their chin (called a dewlap). With fewer than 9000 individuals left in the wild, the Hartmann’s mountain zebra faces threats from hunting and habitat loss.

  • 8
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

You May Also Like

War Horse to end Broadway run early in 2013

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Sports medicine symposium during World Cup finals

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

World Cup dressage final under way

Louise Parkes 0

One thought on “Rare zebra’s birth captured on film at Utah zoo

  • Delrene Sims
    June 12, 2018 at 9:19 am
    Permalink

    It is beautiful and fitting tribute. Thanks to all who made it possible.

    Reply

Leave a Reply