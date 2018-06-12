Jonty Evans remains unconscious after cross-country fall

Spread the word















Irish eventing rider Jonty Evans remains in Beaumont Hospital’s intensive care unit and has not yet regained consciousness after his cross-country fall on June 3.

Evans, 46, was riding Cooley Rorkes Drift when he fell at fence 19B, the second element of water complex in the George Mernagh Memorial CIC3* competition at Tattersalls Horse Trials. Cooley Rorkes Drift reportedly hit a flagpole coming out of the brush element, and the combination went sideways, with Evans landing on the right side of his head and shoulder.

While Evans is in a stable condition and no longer under heavy sedation, tests reveal he sustained “a significant brain injury” and it may take him many months to recover, the hospital’s neurological team said.

Jonty’s family have expressed their thanks to hospital staff and supporters who have sent best wishes and kind messages in the past few days.

The Beaumont Hospital medical team has emphasised that every head injury case has to be treated individually and that people’s recovery rates vary case by case.

Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift made headlines last year after Evans successfully raised £500,000 via crowdfunding to buy the horse to keep their partnership together after his owner revealed he was to be sold.