Bramham Horse Trials in pictures: Germany’s Julia K cruises to victory

Germany’s Julia Krajewski and her horse Chipmunk FRH have taken out the Bramham CCI3* horse trials in Britain, by nearly a 10-point margin.

It was a case of third time lucky for the rider who is based near Warendorf in Germany as her previous trips to the Yorkshire venue have been less than successful.

The show jumping phase was influential with both the second and third placed riders after cross-country, Karim-Florent Laghouag and William Fox-Pitt lowering poles to demote them down the order to fifth and 11th respectively. An earlier clear round from Australian Bill Levett riding Elisabeth Murdoch’s Lassban Diamond Lift put them in with a chance of a podium place which was realised when both Fox-Pitt and Lahhouag faltered. A clear by Andrew Nicholson and the beautiful grey Swallow Springs owned by Diana Ridgeon gave them second place.

Krajewski had a comfortable cushion as she entered the arena but she needed none of her advantage as her 10-year-old Contendro gelding gave every pole plenty of room for an immaculate clear and the £5750 first prize and use of an Equi-Trek Sonic horse box for a year.

Fourth spot went to Kitty King who also took the ‘best Brit’ accolade with Vendredi Biats, owned by Samantha Wilson, Sally Eyre and Sally Lloyd-Baker, after they added nothing to their dressage of 29.4.

“When I was walking down I thought it would be really nice if he jumped clear,” Krajewski said afterwards. “Today we really hit it on the button and I’m really proud of him today. To finish on such a dressage score with a fit and happy horse is just really, really cool.

“Obviously I’m delighted; the week couldn’t have been any better for me. I love competing in England – the events are so friendly!”

Nicholson was happy with Swallow Springs, on whom he’s had 10 wins, from intermediate to open. “He can jump well, but he’s been a bit green with the people in the showjumping in the past, but today he felt more secure and grown up. He’s always been a good horse at every level but like every horse, you have set backs and last year here I fell off him in the last water. This year, he’s come here and made it feel very easy,” Nicholson said.

It was the first CCI3* for Levett’s Lassban Diamond Lift. “All three phases have been hugely satisfying; he was so good today. At a one-day event he can be a bit fresh and keen and have a rail, but today he was settled and showed what he can do when he’s relaxed,” Levett said.

Bramham Horse Trials President Nick Lane-Fox and Equi-Trek CEO Tom Janion present the CCI3* trophy to Julia Krajewski, with second placed Andrew Nicholson and Bill Levett (third) on the podium.

Under 25 CCI3*

Emily King realised a dream as she became the 2018 British Horse Feeds u25 CCI3* champion at Bramham. Riding Jane Del Missier’s Dargun, King rode an expertly crafted clear round over Di Boddy’s technical and up to height track to add no further penalties to the 25.5 she posted for her dressage.

Dargun, a ten-year-old by Valliant, showed no signs of fatigue from his superb effort across the country, and couldn’t afford a single pole down as French rider Thibault Fournier had gone clear with Siniani de Lathus to climb to second from third place.

It was a heart-stopping moment when the duo rattled the first fence but it stayed in place and afterwards they gave every rail space to leave them all standing to finish on their dressage score, the only rider to do so in the section.

King’s boyfriend Sam Ecroyd ended up third, but not on the horse he lay second on after cross-country, Cooley Currency who unfortunately had the first two parts down in the treble to slip down the order to sixth. It was Master Douglas who rose from fifth to third with a clear on a final score of 32.1. Tom Jackson and Carpa du Buisson Z maintained their fourth place with one down while France took the final top five place when Marie Caroline Barbier and her stunning grey Picasso D’oreal rose from seventh with just a single time penalty in the show jumping.

Bramham Under 25 CCI3* winner Emily King with Bramham CEO Nick Lane-Fox. Mary King celebrates with her daughter, Emily, after she won the Bramham Under 25 CCI3* on Dargun. Mary King gets vocal in her support for daughter Emily, who won the Bramham Under 25 CCI3* on Dargun. French rider Thibault Fournier was second in the under-25 CCI3* at Bramham, riding Siniani De Lathus. US rider Caroline Martin was second on Danger Mouse after the dressage in the under 25 CCI3*, finishing in 13th place overall. Sam Ecroyd was sixth on Cooley Currency in the under-25 CCI3* at Bramham, and finished third on his other ride, Master Douglas. U25 CCI3* winner Emily King with cross-country course designer Ian Stark.

CIC3*

The British Equestrian Trade Association CIC3* was won by Britain’s Izzy Taylor and Be Touchable, adding only a jumping rail to their dressage score to finish on 28.5 penalties. Taylor had earlier been eliminated from the CCI3* after a fall.

Pau 4* winners Gwendolen Fer and Romantic Love finished on the same score but had added .4 of a time fault on the cross-country.

Japan’s Toshiyuki Tanaka put in an excellent cross-country round to finish two seconds inside the time allowed of 6:39 which left him on his dressage score of 30.7 with Talma D Allou for third.

Japan's Toshiyuki Tanaka and Talma D'Allou finished third in the Bramham CIC3*.