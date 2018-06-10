Help at hand for Guatemala’s equine volcano victims

Spread the word















An emergency appeal is under way to help working equines and their owners affected by the continued eruptions of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala.

International working horse charity Brooke is aiming to raise £10,000 to create a fund to help horses, donkeys and mules, and their owners and families who are suffering from one of the worst natural disasters Guatemala has ever seen. Hundreds of people are still missing.

Working with its partner ESAP (Fundacion Equinos Sanos Para El Pueblo – “Healthy Equines for the People”), Brooke has helped working equines in the Guatemala since 2006, and its team is on the ground there now. They have been visiting emergency shelters which have been established for both human and animal evacuees and have provided food and water to those affected.

Brooke is liaising with other charities on the ground, including World Horse Welfare, to co-ordinate efforts effectively.

World Horse Welfare said ash from the volcano has travelled as far as 40km and is 3-5cm deep in many areas, covering and coating acres of crops which provide the main source of income for these rural communities, as well as essential food for humans and animals alike.

Urgent veterinary care is needed to treat eye infections and respiratory problems caused by the dust and ash, the charity said.

Any donations received will enable Brooke to activate an emergency relief programme for the horses, donkeys and mules affected by providing food and water, emergency treatment and support to the equine owners and their families.

Any donations received over the £10k target will go towards Brooke’s work in Guatemala.

» Donate to the appeal