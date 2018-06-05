One to watch: Oldenburg foal fetches €107,000 at auction

Spread the word















A warmblood foal has sold for €107,000 at a sale of Oldenburgs in Germany, with the filly by Foundation remaining in her home country.

The filly, named Fantasy, topped the elite foal collection of the 64th Summer Mixed Sales at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta. Consigned by Lilian Sanktjohanser from Löningen, Fantasy (Foundation/Romanov Blue Hors/Sandro Hit) has gone to a stud in Lower Saxony.

Swedish buyers paid the next highest price of €53,000 for a colt named VIP (Vitalis/Desperados/ Rubinstein I), who was bred by Gerold Karlovatz from Austria.

In all, the 46 foals generated a turnover of €702,500, with 16 going abroad including two to as far away as Australia. The average price in the foal collection settled at about €15,500.

In the sport horse collection First Vision (First Choice/Romanov Blue Hors/Donnerhall) was the sale-topper, going to a dressage stable in Norway for €80,000. He was bred and exhibited by Weihegold OLDs breeder Inge Bastian from Bargteheide, Germany.

The second most expensive horse was the show jumper Calimero (Contefino/Loredo/Grannus), bred by Nadja Steininger from Gardelgen and shown by Lieneke Brouwer from the Netherlands. Calimero was knocked down to Swiss buyers for €70,000.

The average price in the sport horse collection was about €26,500, with the 20 horses sold bringing a total of €525,000. Nine of those were sold internationally.