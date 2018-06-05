Eventing rider Jonty Evans in intensive care after cross-country fall

Spread the word















Irish eventing rider Jonty Evans is in intensive care in hospital after a fall on the cross-country at the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Ireland at the weekend.

Evans, 46, was riding Cooley Rorkes Drift when the combination fell at fence 19B, the second element of water complex in the George Mernagh Memorial CIC3* competition on Sunday. They had been lying second going into the final cross-country phase, after the dressage and showjumping.

Evans was transferred to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for evaluation, and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital for further treatment. He is now in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit and his condition is being monitored and treated.

Cooley Rorkes Drift reportedly hit a flagpole coming out of the brush element, and the combination went sideways, with Evans landing on the right side of his head and shoulder. He was not moving when medical personnel got to the scene, and a helicopter and ambulance were called.

A statement from organisers said Cooley Rorkes Drift was uninjured in the fall.

British eventer William Fox-Pitt also fell at the same jump.

Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift made headlines last year after Evans successfully raised £500,000 via crowdfunding to buy the horse to keep their partnership together after his owner revealed he was to be sold.