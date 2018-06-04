Sad loss of Blenheim winner Granntevka Prince

Spread the word















An irreparable dislocated fetlock has claimed the life of Lucy Wiegersma’s 2009 Blenheim CCI3* winner Granntevka Prince.

The 18-year-old was euthanised last Monday. He had been with British-based Dutch rider Janou “Nui” Bleekman since 2014, and in the same year the new combination won the CCI Junior one-star at Tattersalls in Ireland, and a 2* in Britain.

Bleekman’s sister Althea paid tribute to Prince and “the most amazing partnership” he had with Janou.

“Not only were they a formidable pair in competition. But, they really did become best friends. Prince adored Nui, she was his person, he was her horse of a lifetime. The love and trust they had in each other shone through. She knew him better than she knows herself.

“Their results speak for themselves.

“We can only hope that a small part of his brilliance is now shining down on the next generation for us. If they can only be half as good as Prince they will be legends in their own right.”

Fellow eventer Mark Todd, who trained Bleekman and Prince, said: “It was a pleasure being able to help you both over the last couple of years and to see first hand what a great partnership you had. Remember the good times and all he taught you so you can bring that to the horses you have now and in the future.”

Of holsteiner, hanoverian and thoroughbred breeding, Granntevka Prince was by the Grannus son Grannex, and from Showgirl Ditton Peace. He was owned by David and Gerry Mills.

