Young eventing horse tops Irish sale at €49,000

A four-year-old eventing prospect has topped the inaugural Goresbridge Tattersalls Ireland Select Event Horse Sale, with Master Class Ramiro fetching €49,000.

The son of Ramiro B was at the centre of a bidding war between Oliver Townend and Chris Gould, with the latter taking home the young horse, who was consigned by Jason Higgins.

Fourteen other horses went under the hammer at the sale on Thursday night, part of this weekend’s Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair. The horses had gone through a rigorous selection process by Sally Parkyn and Lt. Col. Brian McSweeney (ret.).

Master Class Ramiro’s sire, Ramiro B (Calvani [hol] x Lilly [BWP]) stands at Harthill Stud, owned by Townend and Nina Barbour. Ramiro B is the sire of Townend’s four-star horses, Cooley Master Class and Cooley SRS.

A further eight horses (total of nine) were sold on the night at an aggregate of €209,500 and an average of €23,278.

The second highest priced lot was Lislan Liam, who was bought by Irish eventing rider Trish Ryan for €26,000. The five-year-old gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco is competing at El100 level and was runner-up in the Irish National Event Championships late last year.

Full sale results: