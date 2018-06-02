Young eventing horse tops Irish sale at €49,000
A four-year-old eventing prospect has topped the inaugural Goresbridge Tattersalls Ireland Select Event Horse Sale, with Master Class Ramiro fetching €49,000.
The son of Ramiro B was at the centre of a bidding war between Oliver Townend and Chris Gould, with the latter taking home the young horse, who was consigned by Jason Higgins.
Fourteen other horses went under the hammer at the sale on Thursday night, part of this weekend’s Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair. The horses had gone through a rigorous selection process by Sally Parkyn and Lt. Col. Brian McSweeney (ret.).
Master Class Ramiro’s sire, Ramiro B (Calvani [hol] x Lilly [BWP]) stands at Harthill Stud, owned by Townend and Nina Barbour. Ramiro B is the sire of Townend’s four-star horses, Cooley Master Class and Cooley SRS.
A further eight horses (total of nine) were sold on the night at an aggregate of €209,500 and an average of €23,278.
The second highest priced lot was Lislan Liam, who was bought by Irish eventing rider Trish Ryan for €26,000. The five-year-old gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco is competing at El100 level and was runner-up in the Irish National Event Championships late last year.
Full sale results:
|Lot
|Name
|Sex
|Vendor
|Purchaser
|Euro
|1
|Stellor Skipton
|G
|Niki Potterton
|12,000 N/S
|2
|Will Be HSH Forever
|G
|Thomas Hutchinson
|16,000 N/S
|3
|Withdrawn
|4
|Saunderscourt Ambassador
|Gd
|Albert MacDonald
|16,500 N/S
|5
|Otis
|G
|Victoria Power
|Helen White
|18,500
|6
|Lislan Liam
|G
|Sylvia Revill
|Trish Ryan
|26,000
|7
|Killossery HSH
|G
|Kelly Hutchinson
|11,500 N/S
|8
|O’Reilly
|G
|Noel Ryan
|5,000 N/S
|9
|MBF Second Glance
|G
|Brian Flynn & Meabh Bolger
|Alison Swinburn
|20,000
|10
|Master Class Ramiro
|G
|Jason Higgins
|Chris Gould
|49,000
|11
|CSF Bruce
|G
|Mary Kehoe
|12,000 N/S
|12
|Jerpoint Eclipse
|G
|Maurice Coleman
|Richard Gordon
|24,500
|13
|Ballygriffin By Chance
|G
|Evan O’Connor
|Carrie Meehan
|21,000
|14
|Imperials Hope
|G
|John Widger
|Judith Wright
|16,000
|15
|Norway Master
|G
|Yvonne Meaney
|Simon & Mags Hope
|12,000 P/S
|16
|Unnamed
|G
|D.J. O’Sullivan
|Judith Wright
|22,500