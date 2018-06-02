Swallow this: New medical device a tummy tamer for horses

Spread the word















A South African company has developed a swallowable medical device for horses to treat gastro-intestinal related disorders and lactic acid build-up.

Its active ingredient is Absorbatox, which is an engineered form of a mineral called clinoptilite. Absorbatox has been patented as a medical device.

The product Equine Balance has been launched by Gast Laboratories, a division of Absorbatox Pharmaceuticals. It is aimed at “treating gastro intestinal related disorders and lactic acid build-up in horses”.

The device is added to the horse’s feed, and is subsequently excreted naturally by the horse.

Its makers say it is the world’s first veterinary and medical device which is swallowed and then excreted again, bringing relief to horses without drug complications. Gast says it is the result of 22 years of intensive research by engineers, pharmacologists and veterinary physicians in South Africa.

Its launch follows the introduction of Bowel Balance (a specific treatment regime for Irritable Bowel Syndrome or Spastic Colon in humans) in 2016. The same technology is also used in reducing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory induced gastric ulcerations and symptoms related to hangover due to intestinal insult.

Absorbatox Pharmaceutical’s Dr Jacques Snyman says Equine Balance treats symptoms associated with colic and hind-gut acidosis, gastro intestinal disturbances, discomfort, cramps, diarrhoea and acts as an ammonia binder and mycotoxin binder for Deoxynivalenol, Ochratoxin A, and Zearalenone.

“It also reduces lactic acid build-up which is responsible for the delayed recovery time in horses especially after strenuous exercise,” Snyman said.

Equine Balance is also a free-radical scavenger and anti-oxidant. It binds heavy metals (cadmium, lead and mercury) and replaces them with calcium or magnesium. Its “sorptive” activity also allows it to bind biological amines such as histamine in the gut.

This reduces the allergic complications that horses have to a variety of environmental factors such as food and results in a reduction of laminitis, lethargy, irritability, grouchiness or difficulty in bending or collecting.

“It also reduces and assists in the prevention of gastric lesions in the foregut and hindgut of horses suffering from stomach ulcers and can be taken with or without anti-inflammatories,” Snyman said.

He stressed that Equine Balance had no intrinsic pharmacological action.

The device’s action results in an improved food conversion ratio, thereby improving the horse’s condition and performance, Snyman said.