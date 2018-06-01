“Jobs for OTTBs” highlighted with Tatts eventing prize

Spread the word















A prize of €1000 will be awarded to the best performing former racehorse in any of the eight classes at Tattersalls International Horse Trials this weekend.

Sponsored by Godolphin Lifetime Care, the prize is open to any horse that has been in training for Flat, National Hunt or Point-to-Point races under the rules of a recognised racing authority.

Godolphin’s Strategic Advisor for Charities Diana Cooper said it hoped to encourage riders to see the potential of former racehorses in all equestrian disciplines.

“The thoroughbred is a very adaptable and versatile breed and we are proud to see these former racehorses performing at such an elite level.”

There are several former racehorses competing this week at Tatts 2018; Sizing Alberta, who won and was placed on numerous occasions for trainer Colm Murphy, and Dream Big, ridden by leading young British rider Tom McEwen, who previously in training with Tim Vaughan and was placed on the flat.

Under The Clocks originally raced in Australia and won two races in a 20-start career with Mike Kent. He has competed up to 4* level by Murray Lamperd and this week is competing with USA’s Tiana Coudray in the George Mernagh Memorial CIC3*.

“He was always a very good jumper during his racing career and I knew Murray Lamperd so I got in touch with him when the horse retired because I thought he’d be ideal for eventing,” Kent said.

“He could really jump and he had a lot of scope which has allowed him to go through his grades pretty well. It always gives you a kick to see your horses go on to do great things off the track, especially when I identified him as a horse that I thought could do a job like this.”