Deal marks a step forward for the welfare of working animals

A formal deal struck in Paris is expected to improve the lot of animals worldwide through the adoption of international welfare standards and guidelines.

The agreement between the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the International Coalition for Animal Welfare (ICFAW) was hailed as a great day for animal welfare by the chief executive of World Horse Welfare, Roly Owers.

It was also warmly welcomed by The Donkey Sanctuary, which said the agreement would give the charity more influence on important welfare issues.

Both charities are members of the ICFAW, a coalition of 17 member-organisations which continues to expand. ICFAW organisations work in more than 150 countries as part of their efforts to raise standards of animal welfare.

The agreement will further advance the close working partnership between the OIE and ICFAW and is expected to help improve animal welfare globally through the effective implementation of OIE animal welfare standards and guidelines.

OIE deputy director general Matthew Stone says the agreement covers cooperation activities on the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary profession on animal welfare, as well as cooperation on the development and revision of international animal welfare standards and guidelines that are relevant to both organizations

ICFAW chairwomen Alexandra Hammond-Seaman said she was delighted by the agreement.

“We believe that by working together we can better meet the animal welfare challenges ahead and promote good animal welfare practices, which ultimately benefit animals and people.”

The Donkey Sanctuary’s advocacy manager, Valentina Riva, said the agreement would provide the charity with more influence, official status and a formal platform to engage directly with the OIE and to participate in its activities.

World Horse Welfare’s Roly Owers declared: “This is a great day for animal and equine welfare.

“As a member of ICFAW, World Horse Welfare is delighted that the OIE has formally recognised our coalition as a partner in helping to set and improve animal welfare standards worldwide, particularly those regarding horses, donkeys and mules.”