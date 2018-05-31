Could a blood thinner reduce the dangerous risks of EHV-1 infection in horses?

Spread the word















The risk of abortion and neurological problems arising in horses infected with equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1) could be reduced through use of the blood thinner heparin, research suggests.

Scientists from Cornell University in New York have described their research into the use of heparin in horses in a paper published in the journal, Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

EHV-1 is a major cause of infectious respiratory disease in horses. The virus can cause blood clots to form in placental and spinal vessels. The resulting tissue damage can trigger abortion or myeloencephalopathy – serious neurological problems.

The study team has already shown that adding heparin anticoagulants to equine platelet-rich plasma can abolish EHV-1-induced platelet activation in a laboratory setting.

Tracy Stokol and her colleagues set out in their latest research to determine whether platelets isolated from horses treated with unfractionated heparin or low-molecular-weight heparin were resistant to the clotting effects of EHV-1, again in a laboratory setting.

The research involved nine healthy adult horses.

Each received a series of injections of either unfractionated heparin or low-molecular-weight heparin, with the controls receiving only saline injections.

Blood samples were collected before treatment and after 36 hours, 40 hours and 60 hours, the latter two being four hours and 24 hours after the last injection.

Two strains of EHV-1 were added to the blood, which was put through a centrifuge to produce platelet rich plasma.

The researchers found that the low-molecular-weight heparin, but not the unfractionated heparin, inhibited platelet activation (clotting) induced by low concentrations of both EHV-1 strains in blood taken at the 40-hour mark.

By 60 hours, a platelet inhibitory effect was no longer detected.

The study team found substantial between-horse variability in EHV-1-induced platelet activation at baseline and after treatment.

Minor injection site reactions developed in horses given either form of heparin, they reported.

The results suggest that low-molecular-weight heparin therapy may prevent the blood-clot related consequences of EHV-1 infection, but further evaluation of the appropriate dosage is required.

“Our results support undertaking treatment trials of low-molecular-weight heparin to reduce thrombosis-related sequelae in EHV-1-infected or exposed horses,” they wrote.

“However, because platelet-inhibitory activities of low-molecular-weight heparin persisted for less than 24 hours, the use of more than once daily injections should be evaluated.

“More frequent dosing, however, may increase adverse bleeding events and alter the risk benefit profile for certain patient populations, such as pregnant mares.”

The study team comprised Stokol, Priscila Serpa, Marjory Brooks, Thomas Divers and Sally Ness.

Stokol T, Serpa PB, Brooks MB, Divers T and Ness S (2018). Subcutaneous Administration of Low-Molecular-Weight Heparin to Horses Inhibits Ex Vivo Equine Herpesvirus Type 1-Induced Platelet Activation. Front. Vet. Sci. 5:106. doi: 10.3389/fvets.2018.00106

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.