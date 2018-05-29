Showjumping event raises $1.5m for charity

Spread the word















Equestrian sport has raised $US1.5 million for non-profit organisations through the Great Charity Challenge at this year’s Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida.

Groups benefiting from the Great Charity Challenge (GCC) span many sectors within the Palm Beach County region, including veteran aid, animal advocacy and rescue, foster care, senior citizen care, and family support.

Grants are being awarded to 58 local groups, ranging from $1000 to $150,000, and more than 165,000 lives are expected to be impacted this year.

The GCC is a pro-am relay that brings together equestrian families and companies as they sponsor teams for $25,000 and $10,000 respectively. Each team is assigned to compete in representation of a selected charity, offering amateur riders the chance to compete side-by-side with their Olympic and world-class professional heroes and role models. Additional donations from local families, businesses, sponsors, vendors, exhibitors and spectators, ranging from $500 to $50,000, are what make the event reach its fundraising goal of $1.5 million every year.

This year’s event took place on February 3 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and featured the theme: “A Night When Everyone’s a Star,” highlighting the many perspectives that stardom can feature: from the hundreds of non-profit representatives and volunteers, to the event sponsors and the riders, dressed as their favorite Hollywood characters.

In nine years, the GCC has distributed $12.2 million to more than 220 local organizations.

Mark Bellissimo, CEO of Equestrian Sport Productions, and co-founder of the Great Charity Challenge with his daughter, Paige, said his company donates the facility, staff and infrastructure to ensure the success of the event, and guarantees that 100% of the funds raised are redistributed in the community. “We hope that it will become the legacy of our partnership with this community for many years to come.”