Britain’s new veterinary school to open in 2020

A new veterinary school is to open in Britain in 2020, in a partnership between Keele University in Staffordshire and Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

The new school will provide a five-year programme leading to a degree in Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, with training to be delivered on both university campuses in partnership with local clinical providers and industry. Accreditation will be sought from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, enabling graduates to register and practice as vets upon receiving their degree.

The new school will be the ninth veterinary school in Britain.

As well as being a new provider in the region the school will reach out to those who may not have traditionally considered a career as a vet. The institutions’ joint commitment to social mobility and the school’s dual location within the rural communities of Staffordshire and Shropshire, and on the edge of the urban Stoke-on-Trent conurbation, makes it ideally placed to offer opportunities not currently available in the area.

Vice-Chancellor of Keele University, Professor Trevor McMillan, said both universities had recently received a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework. Both also ranked consistently highly in UK student satisfaction surveys.

The partnership comes after nearly a year of joint planning, and major considerations included widening access to the subject area and further supporting the UK’s agricultural sector following Britain’s departure from the European Union, said Harper Adams University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr David Llewellyn.

“Harper Adams has a successful history of working with the agri-food industry, and our teaching and research specialisms in agriculture and animal sciences will complement Keele’s established track-record in the fields of life sciences and medicine. We are excited by the prospect of jointly creating a new Veterinary School and look forward to continuing our work with Keele on this initiative.”

Harper Adams University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Mills said the stakeholders were keen to progress with the planning and capital build for the new school which will open in 2020. “Training of vets will complement Harper Adams’ existing, extensive portfolio of veterinary and animal science undergraduate and postgraduate courses that will further support the farming sector”.

• The first official guide to veterinary degrees in the UK has been released by the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC). Intended for applications for 2018, it lays out entry requirements, weightings and competition ratios, alongside information on interviews and widening participation initiatives. Each make the case for their university as a place to study and live.

The guide was made by the Veterinary Schools Council Admissions Committee and is the first all-school collection of course information.

It can be downloaded from here.