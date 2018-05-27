Time to close legal loopholes around horse soring, says HSUS boss

Spread the word















It is time lawmakers closed the gaps in the current law to end the cruel practice of horse soring, according to the acting president and chief executive of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Kitty Block.

Block, in her blog, A Humane Nation, said Congress had first tried to end soring nearly half a century ago, with the passage of the federal Horse Protection Act of 1970.

“Nonetheless, unscrupulous trainers and exhibitors have found loopholes that allow them to routinely circumvent the law to continue this cruelty and the suffering it causes.”

Soring is the the intentional infliction of pain on the legs and hooves of Tennessee walking horses and related breeds to create the exaggerated, artificial show gait known as the “big lick.”

For many years, the HSUS had been campaigning to end the practice.

Block urged lawmakers to pass the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, which would end what she described as the corrupt and failed system of industry self policing, ban cruel devices integral to the soring process, and create stronger penalties for violators.

The bill, she notes, is strongly supported, with backing from nearly two-thirds of the members of the House.

More than a year ago, the US Department of Agriculture took steps to strengthen its enforcement of the Horse Protection Act, proposing and finalizing a rule to limit and curtail the corruption and abusive practices of the soring industry.

The rule, which mirrored key reforms in the PAST Act, received more than 100,000 supportive public comments and was endorsed by numerous equine industry groups, veterinary organizations and 224 representatives and senators.

“However, the Office of the Federal Register failed to publish the rule in a timely manner after the USDA announced the new policy on January 13, 2017, and the rule got swept up in a broader Trump administration policy to freeze rulemaking actions still in progress.”

Since then, new leadership at the USDA had failed to indicate an interest in implementing the rule, despite continued petitioning from concerned citizens and members of Congress.

“Worse still, the USDA has actually wiped out vital animal welfare records from its website, thus preventing the public from readily accessing enforcement records on trainers and owners who intentionally violate the Horse Protection Act and sore their walking horses to win blue ribbons.”

Block says the PAST Act has sweeping endorsements from hundreds of groups and leaders within the equine and veterinary industries. It also commands the support of major newspapers in Kentucky and Tennessee – the heart of horse-soring country.

“The 2018 show season is now under way, and for many horses this is also a season of cruelty: they are confined to their stalls day in and day out, and they are forced to suffer in excruciating pain from caustic chemicals slathered on their lower limbs, with heavy chains banging on their burned skin, and dragging heavy platform shoes strapped to their hooves.

“All this just so they can perform the big lick for a dwindling audience.”

She urged members of the public to contact their US senators and House representatives to urge them to cosponsor the PAST Act if they haven’t yet, and do all they can to get it over the finish line quickly.