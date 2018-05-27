Rare surgery to remove horse’s oral tumor a success

Spread the word















A horse with a rapidly growing and extremely rare oral tumor has made a successful recovery from surgery and is back competing again in Florida.

The oral mass was growing at a rapid rate and positioned just behind the bottom incisors on the left bar of the horse’s mouth.

Dr Weston Davis, a surgeon at Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington, Florida, used computed tomography (CT) to obtain an image of the mass and its exact location within the mare’s mouth. Then, a surgical biopsy was performed and the histopathology, or microscopic examination of the biopsied tissue, revealed the manifestation of an ameloblastic fibroma. An ameloblastic fibroma is a mixed odontogenic (dental) tumor composed of soft tissues.

“Although this tumor type rarely metastasizes, it tends to be locally invasive and aggressive, requiring the complete removal and/or aggressive radiation therapy,” Davis said.

A tumor of dental origin is rarely found in humans and is extremely rare in equines. Davis said the CT mapping enabled the surgical team to completely remove the tumor along with the rostral (front) mandible, which includes the lower incisor teeth and essentially the entire front portion of the lower jaw of the horse.

The surgery is known as a rostral mandibulectomy, and in the mare’s case, the mandibular symphysis (the joint between the two halves of the mandible) was preserved.

The mare returned to eating just hours after surgery and, at her two-week checkup, was back on a normal diet of hay and grain.

She was also approved for light work with a hackamore, and at her four-week checkup, she got the all-clear to return to full work.

“This was a rare tumor and a rare surgery, but the horse recovered incredibly well and fast!” Davis said.

“It was an excellent patient outcome. I gave her the all-clear at four weeks post-surgery and she is already back to winning classes.”

Davis said most animals that undergo this type of surgery often compensate well and have little trouble eating. For this mare, her only struggle in the future may be with very short or tough pasture.