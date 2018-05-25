Fine imposed over false vaccination entries in eventing horse passports

Spread the word















A British-registered Eventing rider has agreed to pay a penalty of 1500 Swiss francs over false vaccination details in the passports of two of his horses.

An agreement was reached in the case between the FEI and Matthew Wright, which was ratified this month by FEI Tribunal member Armand Leone, sitting as a one-member panel.

Wright had been registered to take part with his horses The Artist Almost Famous and MHS Twenty Twenty in the CCI/CIC event in Osberton, England, in late-September early-October 2016.

The veterinary delegate at the event spotted an issue with the horses’ vaccination records.

In the veterinary report form the event, it was marked that: “Matthew Wright passport vaccinations were not stamped correctly by a vet and batch numbers recorded. On further investigation it was discovered that injections in both passports had been added by the rider and falsified.”

Wright, who withdrew the horses from the competition, was said to have admitted to FEI officials at the time of the event to have written the details in the passports.

However, he later offered a different version, saying a groom was responsible.

The FEI, whose attention was drawn to the case, subsequently wrote to Wright, as the Person Responsible (PR), over alleged falsification of vaccination entries in each horse’s passport.

Wright submitted several statements which, in summary, laid the blame with a groom.

The FEI said it took any allegation of falsification and fraud seriously, and could only conclude that Wright, as the PR, was strictly liable for his horses, including their vaccination status.

“There has been two falsifications of the official FEI passports of two horses. The falsifications are done with a stamp of an old veterinary clinic that no longer exists and with the signature of a veterinarian who did not do the vaccination, hence it is a serious falsification.

“Also, the PR has admitted the falsifications in a meeting with the FEI officials.

“From a FEI perspective, it does not matter if it was the PR or the groom who actually did the falsification, since regardless the PR is responsible and regardless there is still two falsifications.”

The fact that Wright later laid blame with a groom made it difficult to provide strong evidence to impose a sanction. The groom in question was not registered with the FEI and it would therefore be difficult to impose a sanction on him.

“The FEI is of the opinion that there is still two falsifications of the horses’ passports regardless of who did it, and the responsibility for the horses and their passports lies with Mr Wright.

“In case of such violations the message to the equestrian community must be crystal clear. It cannot be so that one can get away without any sanction only by blaming the falsifications on a third person. Especially since in this case, it is confirmed that there are two falsifications of the passports.

“The rule is clear, the person responsible for the horses and their passports is at all times the rider, Mr Wright.”

The parties agreed that an appropriate sanction was a fine of 1500 Swiss francs.

Each will pay their own legal costs.