You can’t make this stuff up: Giveaway pony delivered to a city backyard

A kind-hearted British girl upset at the prospect of a young horse being put down volunteered her grandma’s address, who was shocked to find a pony delivered to her back yard.

“You couldn’t make this up!” said RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Melvin.

“A 13-year-old girl responded to a plea on an online free ads site where a lady said she didn’t want the pony anymore and that he would be put to sleep if no one had him.

“She gave her nan’s address and the next thing that happened was a man just came along and dumped the pony there, no words of advice or anything like that – and leaving a very shocked nan.

“We don’t know where this poor pony came from but he clearly was not treated well before being abandoned,” Melvin said.

“We have come to a dead-end in trying to find out further information so we are appealing for anybody who can help us to get in touch.”

The young colt, said to be skinny and covered in mites, was dumped in the backyard of a house in Ford Green Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on April 27.

The shocked homeowner, unsure what to do with the pony, contacted World Horse Welfare.

Wanting the pony to be assessed urgently, the charity’s field officer, Rachel Andrews, asked RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Melvin, who was closer to the site, to attend.

After Inspector Melvin checked the horse over, World Horse Welfare arranged to transport him to a private boarding establishment.

The pony has since been named Mr Melvin Andrews, is now recuperating at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Andrews said she hoped the incident was not the start of a new trend.

“We’re seeing sick or young ponies being dumped and abandoned when their owners no longer want them, and it would be a worry if online free ad sites are used in this way. Many provide advice on the commitment required to take on a horse.

“Every horse and pony deserves responsible ownership, which includes responsible breeding, selling and rehoming.

“We’re just glad that Melvin the pony has settled . . . and has already shown himself to be lovely a little pony.

“We hope in time we can find him a good home.”

Anyone who has any information should call World Horse Welfare at 08000 480 180 or the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.