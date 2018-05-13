Princess Anne unveils new equine work by Kelpie creator

Spread the word



















A 15-foot tall steel equine sculpture will welcome visitors to the new hub building at the University of Edinburgh’s vet school.

The Charnock Bradley building was opened by Princess Anne, The Princess Royal earlier this month and unveiled the sculpture, titled “Canter”. It forms the centrepiece of the landscaped entrance plaza to the new facility at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies at the Easter Bush campus.

The piece representing working horses was created by Andy Scott, who also created the Kelpies near Falkirk, which were completed in 2013. In 2015, the university hosted three miniature maquettes, 1:10 replicas of the 30m high Kelpies, after they had travelled the world showcasing Scotland’s innovation and creativity. The new sculpture at the Charnock Bradley building has a different pose than its famous “big brothers”, which weigh in at 300 tonnes and are the largest equine sculptures in the world.

The Princess Royal, who is Chancellor of the University and Patron of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, opened the Charnock Bradley building on May 1.

The 7000m2 sustainable building was completed at the end of 2017 with the project overseen by the Estates Department and designed by multi-disciplinary firm Atkins. The building provides shared facilities for students, staff and research scientists, consisting of state-of-the-art facilities for use by the Vet School, teaching and exhibition space, as well as ancillary accommodation including a gym, shop, support services and a multi faith contemplation space. It is also home to The Roslin Innovation Centre; which provides flexible, open plan, cellular office and laboratory space for rental to start-up companies undertaking strategic, commercial and collaborative research in the Animal and Veterinary Sciences; Agri Tech and One Health industries.

With its western side clad in local stone and a ‘living green wall’ and its eastern side appearing to float above the ground, it is hoped that the building will become an icon for the University. It will also act as the gateway to the campus, which as well as being home to The Royal Dick Vet School and its newly expanded equine hospital, also houses The Roslin Institute, the renowned animal sciences research institute.

The building has been named after Orlando Charnock Bradley, one of the foremost veterinarians of the 20th century and Principal of the Royal (Dick) Veterinary College (as it was then known) from 1911 until his death in 1937.

The campus at Easter Bush, is a world-leading centre for research in animal biosciences, animal health care and education. It lies at the heart of a growing cluster of bioscience organisations on a recently expanded and major redeveloped campus owned by the University, with good transport links into Edinburgh, other parts of Scotland and international destinations.