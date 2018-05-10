The power of the horse: We’re only just beginning to understand

Spread the word



















A recent British study showed horses have a memory for human emotion. Scientists found that horses could interpret the emotional expression of humans from photographs – and adjust their behaviour according.

Here at the Wildhorse Ranch high in the mountains in the Soda Mountain Wilderness Area on the Oregon-California border, my wife Laura and I have lived among wild horses going on five years now, and have developed extensive empirical evidence and experience of the proofs in this study and more.

Horses, especially wild horses, have many abilities that humans are just beginning to understand, document and most importantly, explain to others.

Short of having been subjected to adversities at the hands of humans, wild horses have no malice or prejudice in them; they are loving sentient beings. So when a wild horse meets a human for the first time, they are open to interaction if they perceive a positive energy.

And if that interaction is a positive one an initial bond and memory is created (just like with humans), which can grow and develop into a genuine friendship. There are many aspects of such interactions that transcend the obvious, which involve the physics of field dynamics (coherence, interference, etc.) and bio-field energy coherence, a now emerging and expanding field of science.

The great people at the Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI) are providing a launching pad for this emerging field and have amassed a noted team of scientists and collaborating investigators.

We have all heard about the concept and value of ‘positive vibes’ and ‘negative vibes’… well it turns out that the physics and observational technologies have caught up to the point where these phenomena are being observed in labs and amazing results are being published.

And of great importance is that of all land mammals that we are currently aware, horses have some of the most powerful bio-fields coupled with empathic abilities, which can offer many therapeutic applications for humans.

For example:

Below is a video of my wife Laura interacting with an injured wild colt of about two years old.

He couldn’t graze properly or get to water so we continued supporting him for about two weeks. Then, he suddenly disappeared. About 6 months later on a full moon, he appeared at the door to our home. He came right up and started sharing breath and then threw his head over Laura’s shoulder as if he had been away only a few minutes. To this day, a year later, he visits us about once a month.

Society, starting with horse enthusiasts must make it point, as we have with dolphins and whales, to educate the masses as to what is at stake if wild horses are managed into extinction, as it is said by Professor Ross MacPhee at the American Museum of Natural History. They are also incredibly important to the ecosystems of the many biomes, and this too is overlooked by those not keeping up with key advancements in Biofield Physiology.

Those managing America’s wild horses need to listen to people who have an understanding of these animals and their unique behavioral ecology and their differences to domestic horses.