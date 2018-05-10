Arabian success for the Queen as Royal Windsor Horse Show opens

Spread the word



















A part arabian pony owned by Queen Elizabeth has taken out the Part Bred and Anglo Arab Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Britain.

The Queen’s 11-year-old Whalton Highwayman was ridden by Kinvara Garner, 15, to win his 148cm class before taking the overall championship on the show’s opening day on Wednesday.

“This is his second Royal Windsor,” Garner said. “He has only been out twice before but has qualified for the Royal International Horse Show as a Show Hunter pony, and also as a Part Bred Arab. I couldn’t be more pleased with how the season started.”

Cheshire showman Robert Walker won his fourth Cuddy Hunter title against stiff competition, this time riding Jill Day’s outstanding lightweight View Point.

Local rider Jayne Ross won the Small Hunter, sponsored by Rosettes Direct, on Kay Campbell’s five-year-old Church Rock Cashel, attending only his third show.

“I thought he would be next year’s horse,” Ross said. “I am so surprised and delighted for him to win.”

The Amateur Hunter Championship title went to a former ladies winner, Time 2 Reflect, ridden this year by owner Lucy Cameron.

Britain’s leading lady rider Laura Renwick got the Show Jumping at Royal Windsor off to a flying start, winning the first round of the Equitop Myoplast Foxhunter, a two-phase National competition, with a double clear in 34 seconds. Riding Arkuga, a seven-year-old homebred by Arko, out of her former top mare Beluga, Renwick knocked more than a second off the time of runner-up Charlie White.

The top 12 six-year-old horses from the class qualified for the Walwyn Novice Jumping Championship later in the day, which was won by Australian Rowan Willis riding Hadyvola. The 1.30m course proved demanding for the novices, with only four combinations jumping clear, but Willis’ tight turn to an oxer approaching the final line made all the difference as he stormed to a four-second victory.

The biggest class of the day, the 1.40m Land Rover Grades A & B Jumping Competition, went to Georgia Thame with Z7 Qamar. Just 15 of the 43 starters went through to the second phase against-the-clock, but speed proved the downfall of many, with only four managing to produce a rare double-clear.

As second to go in the arena, Marie-Louise Thomas set the pace early on, producing a lovely clear in 35.90 seconds, but Thame took the lead midway through the class with a time of 31.46 seconds, which proved unbeatable. Keith Doyle, riding Harlequin Dunraven, came close, but his double clear in 32.07 seconds was only good enough for second place.