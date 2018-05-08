“Unbridled” gives equine therapy the Hollywood treatment

Spread the word



















Blaze the horse waited in line just like other moviegoers for a screening of a film centered around true equine assisted therapy stories.

Moviegoers were intrigued and amused as they walked up to the ticket box office at Celebration Cinema in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan for a charity film screening of Unbridled, only to brush up against Blaze, who was also waiting in line for the movie.

Unbridled is based on real-life stories of horse centers, including benefactor HopeWell Ranch of Weidman and Remnant Fields of Midland, Michigan, that pair abused women with rescued horses, resulting in mutual healing.

The special screening took place the night before National Help A Horse Day, on April 26.

Unbridled has won numerous film festival awards including the prestigious Equus Winnie.

The film, directed by John Ware, is scheduled for US release this summer. It stars Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), T.C. Stallings (War Room), Rachel Hendrix (October Baby), and Jenn Gotzon (Frost Nixon), and introduces sex-trafficked teen Sarah, played by Tea McKay, whose “journey of healing evokes tears that transcends into heartfelt joy,” says the film’s producer Christy McGlothlin.

Before the screening HopeWell Ranch director Jodi Stuber told the packed theatre that Unbridled had drawn more patrons than all other films combined. Stuber talked about HopeWell Heroes including horses and human volunteers.

Producer Christy McGlothlin has nine children, including a special needs child, yet still finds time to make movies and host her online TV Talk show, Mommy Talk Live! Her first film, A Long Way Off (Robert Davi, Jason Burkey), was a modern re-telling of the Prodigal Son story.

“Unbridled” producer Christy McGlothlin. Blaze and HopeWell ranch director Jodi Stuber receive the FedEx delivery of “Unbridled” at the Celebration Cinema in Michigan.