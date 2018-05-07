Injury on flat claims life of four-star eventer at Badminton Horse Trials

Spread the word



















British bred eventer Redpath Ransom was euthanised after sustaining an injury while galloping on the flat during the cross-country at the Badminton Horse Trials at the weekend.

Ridden by Britain’s Alexander Bragg, the 13-year-old suffered an irreparable injury to his offside fore suspensory ligament between fences 27 and 28.

A statement from Badminton organisers said the injury “was not the result of a jumping effort”.

The horse was immediately taken by ambulance to the Veterinary Clinic in the stables where he was examined by an orthopaedic specialist, who deemed the injury inoperable.

“It pains me to say that he was in too much discomfort and the prognosis was not good and we had to make the toughest decision any animal owner can make,” said Bragg, who completed the event on Zagreb in 36th place.

“He was one of the bravest horses I’ve ever had the privilege of riding, his loyalty and trust in me never wavered and I couldn’t have more admiration and appreciation for him.

“He has given me, his owners and all of our team some amazing memories and he has been instrumental in the progression of our yard and my riding in giving me so many great experiences around the toughest cross-country tracks in the world.

“We will miss him so much but we must also spare a thought for his best friend who has spent more time with him than any of us, and that is Zagreb. They have progressed through the grades together, travelled far and wide together and enjoyed their holidays side by side.

“Reeko went out doing the thing he enjoyed the most, I hope he is still thinking of soaring through the lake at Badminton to the roaring cheers of thousands.”

Redpath Ransom, by Randi Elite and from the Euphemism mare Redpath River Dancer, had been owned by Michael and Naomi Roe and Debbie Nuttall since 2016.