Dental endoscopy adds efficiency to equine oral care

Once the domain of equine dental specialists, the use of endoscopy is proving valuable not only for detecting problems or potential problems in the horses’ mouth, but for teaching veterinary students as well.

Equine dental endoscopes are invaluable in helping pick up subtle abnormalities that are more difficult to see by manual examination methods.

Unlike the flexible equipment used for internal endoscopy examinations such as the interior of the stomach and esophagus, the dental scope is a rigid shaft instrument much like a laparoscope. It is better adapted for the horse’s mouth and, coupled to a halogen light and a chip camera, enables detailed visualization of the oral cavity and teeth and better detection of dental as well as other problems or potential problems in the horse’s mouth.

While it’s not new technology, it is not widely used among veterinary practices, according to Dr Fred Caldwell, an associate professor of equine sports medicine and surgery at Auburn University, which recently bought a dental endoscope through a technology teaching grant.

He describes the dental endoscope is “a fantastic instrument”.

“We see a fair number of horses who are referred with dental pathologies,” Caldwell said.

“A detailed oral examination is an essential part of the investigation of any suspected dental disease in the horse.”

Horses have long, narrow oral cavities, which can make conducting a thorough equine dental examination or procedure relatively challenging, and traditionally involve the use of a bright lamp mounted on the veterinarian’s head and a large mirror.

The process is much like a dentist conducting a human dental examination, only a horse has to have its mouth held open by a large instrument called a dental speculum or gag.

“The range of opening of the equine mouth is extremely limited even when the horse is sedated, and severely limits the visualization of the occlusal surfaces of the teeth and other soft tissue structures of the oral cavity,” Caldwell said.

“This can be aided by the use of dental mirrors, but better visualization is achieved by using an endoscope adapted for the equine mouth.”

Endoscopes that include Bluetooth can enable real-time viewing of the patient’s examination via a video monitor or even a smart phone, and provide still or video photography.

Caldwell said the endoscope seemed to be better tolerated by horses in most cases than the manual traditional examination techniques, allowing a more rapid completion of the examination or procedure.

“The client or the students can see by way of the video monitor exactly what the examining veterinarian is seeing at the same time he or she is conducting the examination,” he said.

The scope is also being used as a regular part of education and training for vet students.

“The photography and video capabilities also enhance the development of educational presentations and instructional programs,” Caldwell said.

Reporting: Mitch Emmons