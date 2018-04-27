TimesUp in the horse world as safe sport code adopted

Spread the word



















A Safe Sport Code of Practice has been adopted by the American Horse Council (AHC), the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, DC.

The code states, in part: “To behave ethically necessitates an awareness of power differentials among all persons involved.” The code is “intended to inform ethical judgments as persons consider asymmetric power relations among themselves and others they work with in professional roles.”

AHC President Julie Broadway said the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements had brought to light the importance of maintaining a safe environment for all, “and the equine industry is no exception”.

“The reputation and integrity of equestrian sports and all equine related programs and activities is maintained when all person’s act, and are seen to act, in a way which is of the highest ethical standards,” she said.

The Code of Practice has been unanimously endorsed by the AHC Board of Trustees, which said it was the industry’s expectation that all equine organizations recognize the “Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017” and the US Center for Safe Sport, and adopt programs to support these initiatives.

A tentative presentation by the US Center for Safe Sport and a roundtable discussion will be held at the AHC’s National Issues Forum on June 12 in Washington, DC to identify best practices and tools to support this practice.