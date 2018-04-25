International charities step in to help improve equine welfare in China

Spread the word







Equine welfare in China may be about to take a huge leap forward with a groundbreaking new collaboration between the country’s horse and veterinary industries and two international charities.

British-based charities The Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare have formed a partnership with the China Horse Industry Association (CHIA) and the Chinese Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) to improve equine welfare in China, signing a Memorandum of Association (MoU) on Monday during the 15th World Equine Veterinary Association (WEVA) Congress in Beijing.

Working towards a common goal to promote equine welfare in China, the four entities will collaborate on improving equine welfare through education and research to bring about the highest international standards.

There are an estimated 5.4 million donkeys, 2.9 million mules and 5.9 million horses in China.

In recent months there has been a push by The Donkey Sanctuary to halt the global trade in donkey skins for use in traditional Chinese remedies. China has an insatiable demand for “ejiao” a gelatinous substance in the skin of donkeys, which is prized in traditional Chinese medicine.

It is estimated that as many as 2.2 million skins are imported to China from Africa, South America and parts of Asia every year. Over the past two years, an escalating demand for skins to make the product has also resulted in poaching and theft of donkeys from individuals and communities that depend on them, with national donkey populations being halved in some countries.

The Donkey Sanctuary CEO Mike Baker sees the new collaboration as positive step forward for donkey welfare in the country. “Working with World Horse Welfare, CHIA and CVMA will be groundbreaking for equine welfare in China,” he said.

“This agreement is a great opportunity as China clearly needs support to develop the necessary equine veterinary expertise and the practicing vets with specific donkey and horse knowledge and experience. This partnership will provide the chance to give these animals the healthcare they desperately need. We welcome the enthusiasm of CHIA and the equine sector involved with this event to improve animal welfare and it is so encouraging to see the massive strides being taken for better care of donkeys, horses and other animals.”

World Horse Welfare CEO Roly Owers said the charity looked forward to adding value to help improve the welfare of all equines in China.

“To make a difference we have to work in partnership and we are delighted to support China’s horse industry and their equine vets to help them reach the highest health and welfare standards.

“Equine vets, equipped with the necessary skills, have a fundamental role to play in China’s expanding equestrian market and beyond, and it is essential that they receive the training and support they need to be world-class.”

The Donkey Sanctuary also recently launched The Clinical Companion of the Donkey, a definitive textbook for clinicians and professionals working in donkey medicine or surgery, which was made available in both Chinese and English.

Dr Faith Burden, director of research and operational support at The Donkey Sanctuary, said the response from the Chinese veterinary community had been amazing, and the textbook had been really well received.”

