Big push to develop an effective vaccine against equine herpes virus infections in horses

Work is under way in Britain to develop a better vaccine against equine herpes virus (EHV) in horses which will protect against the neurological form and prevent abortions in mares.

The five-year research programme is being led by the Animal Health Trust’s Dr Neil Bryant, who describes EHV as a major welfare issue for horses and foals, and a cause of emotional as well as financial strains on horse owners and breeders around the world.

“It can strike any horse at any time so a vaccine will be of global welfare benefit to all horses, including the Thoroughbred and sports horse breeding industries, and would help control this serious and sometimes fatal disease,” he says.

The viral infection can cause respiratory disease, abortion or fatal illness in newborn foals and neurological disease in adult horses, with signs ranging from slight wobbliness to complete paralysis.

The disease can affect any horse at any time because the virus, like other herpesviruses such as the cold sore virus in humans, becomes dormant within most horses early in their life.

It then re-emerges when the animal is later stressed, such as when transported or mixed with new horses.

A seemingly healthy pregnant mare may suddenly and, without warning, abort her unborn foal or may show signs of respiratory disease including mild fever, coughing and discharge from the nose.

A horse which appears fit and well may suddenly show abnormalities when walking and within hours may be unable to stand.

Despite the potential severity and impact of outbreaks, there is still no vaccine licensed to protect against the neurological form of the disease, and abortions still occur in highly vaccinated horse populations.

Protection afforded by existing vaccines is sub-optimal, which was highlighted by the 2016 abortion storm in Hertfordshire, England, among fully vaccinated animals.

“We have become aware of a pressing need for progress towards a new and improved EHV-1 vaccine,” Bryant says.

This led the veterinary charity to establish and host meetings of an Equine Industries EHV Vaccine Steering Group.

The group, chaired by Professor Joe Brownlie of the Royal Veterinary College, includes renowned experts on both human and equine herpes viruses from several research establishments.

Members reviewed the published literature and held extensive scientific discussions before agreeing that the most appropriate way forward was for the trust to design a modified live virus (MLV) vaccine.

Animal Health Trust trustees Professor David Silk and David Ellis, along with Brownlie, and Professor Sidney Ricketts, have been influential in pulling the project together.

Their efforts have helped inspire a large group of funders from the Thoroughbred world to support the research.

Silk says funding for the project is truly international, with contributions coming from horsemen based in Europe, the United States, and the Gulf states.

“This international funding has supplemented the very significant donations the Animal Health Trust has received from our UK supporters.”

He says he is certain the quest to develop an effective vaccine will succeed.

Bryant says the research would involve the construction of different viruses with mutations that reduce their virulence. Their suitability for a modified live virus will then be assessed.

Up to seven different EHV viruses will be constructed.

The researchers envisage that a combination of mutations will be required in the final vaccine candidate that will be available for further development by vaccine manufacturers.

“We hope our findings will enable further development by vaccine manufacturers in creating an effective vaccine to protect against the serious clinical signs induced by EHV-1,” Bryant says.

Horses and ponies can be infected by several different herpesviruses, the most important of which are equine herpesvirus type 1 and type 4 (EHV-1 and EHV-4).

These two viruses share a high degree of genetic and antigenic similarity, but have different disease-causing abilities.

EHV-1 can cause respiratory disease, abortion and neurological disease and is the most economically important herpesvirus to infect horses because of its adverse effects on the horse breeding industry. EHV-4 mainly causes respiratory disease, but has been associated with abortion on rare occasions.

Genetic analyses have shown these viruses have been evolving within the horse for millions of years, despite being first isolated in the 1930s.

Project funders include the Alborada Trust, Coolmore Ireland, EBM Charitable Trust, Juddmonte Farms, the Levy Board / Racing Foundation, Newsells Park Stud, Paul Mellon Foundation, Thompson Family Charitable Trust, and the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.