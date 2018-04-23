Keen as: Equine research the winner as stallion owner “gives back”

Spread the word



















Equine research is to benefit to the tune of about $US40,000 with the donation of two service fees to thoroughbred stallion Keen Ice.

Thoroughbred ownership syndicate Donegal Racing is donating the proceeds of two of its 2018 seasons to Keen Ice to the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

A son of leading sire Curlin, Keen Ice is best known for defeating Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Travers Stakes, and he retired in 2017 with earnings of $3.4 million. He stands at Calumet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, for $20,000 and is fully booked.

“Keen Ice brought Donegal Racing to the pinnacle of horse racing, and we wanted to give back to the animals that have given our partners so much excitement in the sport,” said Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal. “We are thrilled to offer two seasons to outside breeders in support of Grayson and the critical projects it funds to help horses of all breeds.”

Jamie Haydon, vice president of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, said the organisation was grateful for Donegal’s generosity. “We appreciate their commitment to improving the health and welfare of all equines.”

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation is traditionally the nation’s leading source of private funding for equine medical research that benefits all breeds of horses. Since 1983, the foundation has provided more than $26 million to fund 358 projects at 43 universities in North America and overseas.

Those interested in purchasing one of Donegal’s seasons to Keen Ice should contact Conor Foley of Oracle Bloodstock at (859) 285-8203.